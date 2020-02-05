Q4 2019 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Keith Alfred McCue - RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. - SVP of Finance & IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results conference call.



