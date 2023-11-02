Q3 2023 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Chelsea, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the RenaissanceRe Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. Instructions will be given at that time. (Operator Instructions). And I will now turn the call over to Keith McCue. Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Keith Alfred McCue - RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. - SVP of Finance & IR



Thank you, Chelsea. Good morning, and welcome to RenaissanceRe's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Kevin O'Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Qutub, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



First, some housekeeping matters. Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements, including new and updated expectations for our business and results of operations following the Validus transaction. It's important to note that actual