May 22, 2023 / 08:45PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Theresa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the RenaissanceRe investment community conference call and webcast.
After the prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. Introductions will be given at that time. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the call over to Keith McCue, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Keith Alfred McCue - RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. - SVP of Finance & IR
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to RenaissanceRe's investor community call on the acquisition of Validus Re. Joining me today to discuss the transaction are Kevin O'Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Qutub, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
First, some housekeeping matters. Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. It's important to note that actual results may differ materially from the expectations shared today. Additional information regarding
Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Conference Call Transcript
May 22, 2023 / 08:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...