Renasant Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 06:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Renasant Corporation Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I would now like to introduce the first presenter, Robin McGraw, Executive Chairman for Renasant Corporation.



Edward Robinson McGraw - Renasant Corporation - Executive Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Peter. Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Renasant Corporation. I'm Robin McGraw, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and I will serve as Chair of this meeting.



On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the Annual Meeting. We appreciate your attendance today and your support of Renasant Corporation. The health and well-being of our shareholders, employees, directors and the communities which we serve being a top priority, we have once again elected to host our Annual Meeting virtually, rather than welcome you to our headquarters in Tupelo, Mississippi.



All of our Directors, as well as the members of Renasant's senior management, are in attendance at today's meeting. Validated shareholders have the