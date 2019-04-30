Q1 2019 Rogers Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day. My name is Kelly, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Rogers Corporation First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now turn the call over to your host Mr. Steve Haymore, Director of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin your conference.



Stephen Haymore -



Thank you, Kelly. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Rogers Corporation first quarter 2019 earnings conference call. The slides for today's call can be found on the investors section of our website, along with the news release that was issued today.



Please turn to Slide 2. Before we begin, I would like to note that statements in this conference call that are not strictly historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be considered as subject to the many uncertainties that exist in Rogers operations and environment.



These uncertainties include economic conditions, market demands, and competitive factors. Such