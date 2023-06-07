Stifel Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Ronald James Kruszewski - Stifel Financial Corp. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, operator. I now ask our Corporate Secretary, Mark Fisher, to provide an introduction to the technical details and rules of conduct for today's virtual-only meeting and to provide a quorum report.



Mark Philip Fisher - Stifel Financial Corp. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



If you have not voted or wish to change your vote, you may do so at any time prior to 10:00 a.m. Central Time by clicking the Vote link at the upper right of your screen or by visiting the website,