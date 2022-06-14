Jun 14, 2022 / 04:45PM GMT

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Great. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome back to our 22nd consumer conference. I'm Brian Bittner, the restaurant analyst at Oppenheimer. And I could not be more pleased to welcome Sweetgreen to their very first Oppenheimer consumer conference.



We're incredibly pleased to have with us today, Jonathan Neman, who is CEO and Co-Founder. He helped co-found Sweetgreen in 2007. And we also are lucky to have Mitch Reback with us, who has been the company's CFO since 2015 and guided the company through its public offering.



As background, Sweetgreen is an outperform-rated stock at Oppenheimer, and we currently have a $37 price target. We believe Sweetgreen represents an attractive opportunity to own a generational growth story at the intersection of powerful shifts in consumer trends. The company's industry-leading unit economics and unique competitive advantages enable our thesis that Sweetgreen can ultimately operate thousands of units versus only about 158 today.



And as the company scales, we're able to identify enterprise-wide