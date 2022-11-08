Q3 2022 Sweetgreen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Sweetgreen Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this call is being recorded.



And now at this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Rebecca Nounou, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Rebecca Nounou - Sweetgreen, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Here with me today are Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and CEO; and Mitch Reback, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, we have a couple of reminders. Our earnings release is available on our website at investor.sweetgreen.com.



During this call, we will be making comments of a forward-looking nature. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks and uncertainties. For more information about some of these risks, please review the company's SEC filings, including the section titled Risk Factors in our latest annual report on Form 10-K filing and subsequently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking