Dec 07, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

John Stephenson Glass - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is John Glass, cover restaurants at Morgan Stanley. It's my pleasure to welcome you all to our 7th Day of our conference and the next several sessions, restaurants. And I'm going to introduce Sweetgreen in a second to you.



Before I do that though, let me just make once more this important disclosure, which is for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure Website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.



So it is my pleasure to introduce 2 members of the management team of Sweetgreen, Nick Jammet, Co-Founder and Chief Concept Officer, Sweetgreen; Mitch Reback, the company's Chief Financial Officer.



I thought the way we'd structure this is, we'll first hear a little bit about your backgrounds, right? Although Sweetgreen is a known quantity to all of us in New York and up and down the East Coast and the West Coast, maybe the founding story isn't as clear. And so, I'd love to hear a little bit about that and same as Mitch has gotten there. And