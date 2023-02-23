Q4 2022 Sweetgreen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Sweetgreen, Inc. Q4 2022 Earnings Call.



I would now like to turn the call over to Rebecca Nounou, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Rebecca Nounou - Sweetgreen, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Here with me today are Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and CEO; and Mitch Reback, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, we have a couple of reminders. Our earnings release is available on our website at investor.sweetgreen.com.



During this call, we will be making comments of forward-looking nature. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks and uncertainties. For more information about some of these risks, please review the company's SEC filings, including the section titled Risk Factors in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K filing and subsequently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on information as of today, and we assume no obligation to