Jun 13, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Brian Bittner, the restaurant analyst at Oppenheimer. Thanks again for joining our 2023 Consumer Conference. And we are thrilled to welcome Sweetgreen back to our conference.



At Oppenheimer, we have an outperform rating on the stock, and we believe that Sweetgreen truly represents a unique opportunity that own a generational growth story that sits at the intersection of very powerful shifts in consumer trends.



And with attractive unit economics and a very scalable growth model and an enhanced focus on operating leverage and profitability, we believe that the market really under appreciates the future earnings power of the company. And with that as a background, we're incredibly pleased to be joined by Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Neman; as well as the company's Chief Financial Officer, Mitch Reback.



Thank you both so much for participating in our conference. We greatly appreciate your time.



Jonathan Neman - Sweetgreen, Inc. - Chairman of the Board,