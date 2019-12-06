Q4 2019 Star Group LP Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 06, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Star Group's Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please also note, today's event is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Chris Witty, the Investor Relations moderator. Please go ahead.



Chris Witty - Star Group, L.P. - IR Contact



Thank you, and good morning. With me on the call today are Jeff Woosnam, Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Ambury, Chief Financial Officer.



I would now like to provide a brief safe harbor statement. This conference call may include forward-looking statements that represent the company's expectations and beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties and may cause the company's actual performance to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this conference call are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the