Mar 14, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

John William Ivankoe - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Restaurant Analyst



Good morning, everyone. It's John Ivankoe from JPMorgan. It's great to kick off yet another conference this year. And certainly, we always like to open with one of our highest energy companies and executive teams. And certainly, from a brand perspective, I don't think Shake Shack really needs an introduction to anybody. But joining with the company today to my far right is Randy Garutti, the company's Chief Financial -- excuse me, Chief Executive Officer; and Tara Comonte, who is their Chief Financial Officer. Welcome. Thank you so much.



Questions and Answers:

- JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Restaurant AnalystAnd if I may just open you with something, maybe a little bit broad. You've -- obviously, you've been a successful company. It was a very successful IPO. But as you continue to talk to investors and you begin to understand what people think about Shake Shack positively, negatively, I suppose, what do you think