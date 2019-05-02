Q1 2019 Shake Shack Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Leo Rhodes - Shake Shack Inc. - VP of Finance & IR



Thank you, operator, and good evening, everyone. Joining me for Shake Shack's conference call is our CEO, Randy Garutti; and our CFO, Tara Comonte.



During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. A presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are available on our earnings release and in the Appendix to our supplemental materials.



Some of today's statements may be forward-looking and actual results may differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Risk