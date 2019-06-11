Shake Shack Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 11, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the Shake Shack 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ron Palmese, Shake Shack's General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.



Ronald Palmese - Shake Shack Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you, Rocco, and good morning, everyone. We greatly appreciate your interest and for taking the time to join us today. I'm joined by Randy Garutti, our Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors; Tara Comonte, our Chief Financial Officer; and Zach Koff, our Chief Operating Officer. We're also joined by our director nominees, our other directors and representatives from our registered accounting firm, Ernst & Young.



This is our second virtual shareholders meeting. We believe that this format provides greater access to the meeting by our shareholders and maximizes their ability to meaningfully engage with us.



Today's session allows our shareholders to participate in the meeting regardless of their location. Not only can you view the