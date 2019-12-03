Dec 03, 2019 / 03:40PM GMT

John Stephenson Glass - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



All right. Good morning, everyone. Let's press on. My name is John Glass, restaurant analyst at Morgan Stanley. Thank you all for coming, enduring the weather and during this busy holiday season in New York. I have on stage with me another New York institution, Shake Shack and its CEO, Randy Garutti, and its CFO, Tara Comonte, and thank you all for coming out to see us today.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDI thought, Randy and Tara, I was going to frame this. So first sort of talking about the big picture at Shake Shack and then talk a bit more about some of the things that we all care about in terms of development in same-store sales. But it did strike me, you're coming up on your fifth anniversary as a public company. I think you went public with less than 30 domestic stores, you had 60 in total. So fast forward, you've grown 4x your size in this short period of time. We can all observe that as your -- as a manifestation of the growth.