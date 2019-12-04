Dec 04, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Jeffrey Andrew Bernstein - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Good morning. Thank you for joining us. My name is Jeff Bernstein, and I am the Restaurant and Food Service Distribution Analyst here at Barclays. I want to welcome all in the room and those on the webcast to day 2 of our Fifth Annual Eat, Sleep, Play - It's Not All Discretionary Conference, with a focus on restaurants and food service distribution as well as gaming, lodging, leisure and food and staples retail. I'm pleased to be cohosting the event with a few of my peers within Equity Research, including Felicia Hendrix, who covers gaming and leisure; Anthony Powell, who covers the lodging REITs; and Karen Short, who covers food and staples retailing. In total, we have more than 30 management teams here over a 2-day period, that includes the C-suite from 9 of our primarily restaurant companies, including 3 that presented yesterday.



Today, we are thrilled to have with us, in order of their meetings and/or presentations, Shake Shack, up here to my right; Chipotle, Domino's, Brinker,