Shake Shack Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 10, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to Shake Shack's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Randy Garutti, Shake Shack's Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company's Board of Directors. Please go ahead.



Randall J. Garutti - Shake Shack Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks so much, and good morning, everyone. We really appreciate your interest in Shake Shack and for taking the time to join us today. I want to provide just a few brief introductory remarks before we begin the formal part of this meeting in order to acknowledge the unprecedented time we're living through. Today, I really just want to spend this time thanking our team through this deeply difficult time. Our team has continued to show up to support each other, our guests, our communities and our suppliers. They've had an unwavering commitment to excellence in the face of one of the most difficult public health crises the world has ever faced, and we owe them a debt of gratitude. At Shake Shack, we are more committed than ever to supporting their