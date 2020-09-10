Sep 10, 2020 / 07:20PM GMT

Katherine Irene Fogertey - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP & Derivatives Research Strategist



Thank you, everybody on the line for joining us today. I'm Katherine Fogertey, and I cover the restaurant sector here at Goldman Sachs. We're really happy to have with us from Shake Shack, Randy Garutti, CEO; Tara Comonte, President and CFO, as well as Rik Powell, SVP of Finance and Investor Relations. So thank you, guys.



Randall J. Garutti - Shake Shack Inc. - CEO & Director



Good to see you, Katie. Thank you.



Katherine Irene Fogertey - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP & Derivatives Research Strategist



So for the format of today's call, we have some prepared questions. I also have a set of 4 questions that all the analysts are asking company management teams that we'll awkwardly get to at the end of the session today. I'd love to get your inputs or at least color on how you're thinking about these items. And if anybody has questions during the presentation, please feel free to