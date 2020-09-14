Sep 14, 2020 / 01:40PM GMT

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Restaurant Analyst



Hi, everyone. This is John Ivankoe with JPMorgan. We're kicking off what was actually intended to be an in person Vegas conference on September 14 and 15. And just before we started, Randy and I were discussing if the country perhaps would have opened on July 4 as opposed to Memorial Day, maybe we could have, in fact, had that event in person. But with a number of states like California shutting back down, Texas partially, Miami, Bay County, where I live, shutting back down and obviously kind of interrupted, I think not just a lot of people's travel plans and willingness to gather as a group, but also, in some cases, restaurant sales as well.



And we're very honored to have Shake Shack open with us today, right, always like to either begin or end any conference that I do or form, if you will that I do, Shake Shack for the amount of energy and enthusiasm that this team brings even in times, which I don't think anyone even could have contemplated. With the company today is Randy Garutti, their -- the company