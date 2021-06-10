Jun 10, 2021 / 01:40PM GMT

David Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co. - Analyst



Good morning, and welcome to the session for Shake Shack. I'm David Tarantino, the Restaurants Analyst at Baird. I'm very thrilled to have two members of the Shake Shack team with us today.



As many of you know, Shake Shack is a very popular concept within the fast-casual sector of the restaurants industry, and they offer very delicious, cooked-to-order burgers and other classics, in an atmosphere that has always a good vibe. I'm pleased to welcome CEO, Randy Garutti; and SVP of Finance and IR, Rik Powell.



So Randy, Rik, thanks for being with us today.



Randy Garutti - Shake Shack Inc. - CEO & Director



Hey, David, great to be with you today. We appreciate everybody's time.



David Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co. - Analyst



Great. Randy, I thought a good place to start would be if you could give a high-level overview of the state of the business at Shake Shack, and what your current strategic priorities are as you exit the pandemic here.

