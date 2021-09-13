Sep 13, 2021 / 04:45PM GMT

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Restaurant Analyst



How are you?



Randall J. Garutti - Shake Shack Inc. - CEO & Director



John, hi.



Katherine Irene Fogertey - Shake Shack Inc. - CFO



Hi.



Randall J. Garutti - Shake Shack Inc. - CEO & Director



We're sorry we're not with you in a more fun place.



John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Restaurant Analyst



We wish you were here. My team and I did go to Lotus of Siam last night, and I'd probably referenced to you about 5 different times during that dinner. Absolutely fantastic.



Randall J. Garutti - Shake Shack Inc. - CEO & Director



You're killing me. You're killing me.



John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Restaurant Analyst



The retail location still isn't open, believe it or