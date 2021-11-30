Nov 30, 2021 / 07:25PM GMT

John Stephenson Glass - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Good afternoon, and welcome to -- or welcome back to Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer Conference. And our next fireside chat with Shake Shack. I'm John Glass. I'm the restaurant analyst at Morgan Stanley. A brand like Shake Shack needs little introduction to this crowd either as investors or as customers. But in the off chance, someone out there is less familiar, Shake Shack is a modern roadside burger stand famous for its burgers. Its crinkle cut fries, its famous shakes and much more. And despite the brand's outsized recognition, it is still small, and its early innings of growth with about 220 units domestically all in as well as over 100 international licensed locations.



I'm joined today from their corporate headquarters in Manhattan, the company's Chief Executive Officer, Randy Garutti and its Chief Financial Officer, Katie Fogertey.



So welcome to both of you.



Katherine Irene Fogertey - Shake Shack Inc. - CFO



All right. It's great to be here.



Questions and Answers: