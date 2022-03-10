Mar 10, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT
Dennis Geiger - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Equity Research Analyst of Restaurants
Good afternoon. I'm Dennis Geiger, restaurants analyst at UBS, and we're pleased to be joined this afternoon by Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack; and Katie Fogertey, CFO.
Shake Shack is a modern-day roadside burger stand with over 240 domestic locations and over 125 international locations. Shake Shack maintains one of the industry's largest growth opportunities behind accelerating global unit development, a focus on digital and strategic investments, including the brand's most recent venture into drive-thru.
With that, welcome, Randy and Katie. Thanks
Shake Shack Inc at UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference (Virtual) Transcript
