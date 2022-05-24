May 24, 2022 / 05:50PM GMT

Andrew Charles - Cowen and Company, LLC - Analyst



(audio in progress) analyst. Really excited to be joined today for Shake Shack, a global brand which I'm sure everyone in the room is familiar with as New Yorkers that has grown to 380 locations around the globe from a food stand in Madison Square Garden in 2004.



Joining me today is the company's CFO, Katie Fogertey, who has been with the company for nearly a year. And before that, she was actually the sell-side restaurant analyst at Goldman Sachs that I really believe helps benefit Shake Shack with a stronger view of what investors are looking for in the company's journey as a publicly traded company.



So, Katie, thank you so much for joining us today.



Katie Fogertey - Shake Shack Inc. - CFO



Hi, Andrew. Hi, everybody. Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC - AnalystGreat. So maybe just to start at high level and timed to earnings from earlier this month, one thing from the 1Q call that really