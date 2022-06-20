Shake Shack Inc at Jefferies Consumer Conference Transcript

Jun 20, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Andy Barish - Jefferies LLC - Analyst



Thanks. We're very pleased to have Katie Fogertey, the CFO from Shake Shack with us to spend the next half hour so discussing the business.



And with that, Katie, for those a little less familiar with Shake Shack, although they've probably been hiding in a desert somewhere if they're not familiar with the brand, just give us a little overview on kind of the growth of the brand. And maybe even encapsulating the last couple of years and how different parts of the business have come through the pandemic in different ways.



Katie Fogertey - Shake Shack Inc. - CFO



Great to be speaking with you here today, Andy. So Shake Shack, this is actually a company that was founded nearly about 20 years ago, and it started off as a single hotdog cart in Madison Square Park. And from there has really grown and evolved in a number of different formats in markets, both in the US and international markets.



We have about 230 company-owned restaurants today in the US. We also have about 150 restaurants in our licensed business. So