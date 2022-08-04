Aug 04, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to Shake Shack's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Annalee Leggett, Senior Manager of Investor Relations and FPA. Thank you. You may begin.
Annalee Leggett - Shake Shack Inc. - Senior Manager of Enterprise FP&A
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Joining me for Shake Shack's conference call is our CEO, Randy Garutti; and CFO, Katie Fogertey.
During today's call, we'll discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are available in our earnings release and the financial details section of our quarterly shareholder letter.
Some of today's statements may be forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including
Q2 2022 Shake Shack Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...