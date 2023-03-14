Mar 14, 2023 / 03:35PM GMT

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Restaurant Analyst



It's John Ivankoe with JPMorgan. Very happy to have Shake Shack here today. Shake Shack was led managed IPO back in 2015 from JPMorgan. It's pretty early in that cycle, and it's been absolutely fascinating watching what really was a very young growth stage company and mature into what has been a very important brand in the U.S., now putting $1 billion approximately in sales over this past year.



Welcoming -- for me welcoming Randy Garutti, the company's Chief Executive Officer, friend of mine, great to have him on stage. I consider us. And Katie Fogertey, is the company's Chief Financial Officer, obviously, with a lot of recent finance experience, including having my very job at Goldman Sachs. It's always a fun conversation to kind of have somebody in the seat on the other side. So thank you very much.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Restaurant AnalystAnd you guys have obviously been