Mar 15, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
Dennis Geiger - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Equity Research Analyst of Restaurants
Very good afternoon. I'm Dennis Geiger, Restaurants Analyst at UBS, and I'm pleased to be joined by Katie Fogertey, CFO of Shake Shack. Shake Shack is a modern-day roadside burger stand with about 290 or more than 290 domestic locations and over 150 international locations. Shake Shack maintains one of the industry's largest growth opportunities behind accelerating global development, a focus on digital and strategic investments, including the brand's somewhat recent venture into drive-thru.
With that, welcome, Katie, thanks so much for joining us today.
Katherine Irene Fogertey - Shake Shack Inc. - CFO
Thank you. It's great to be here.
Dennis Geiger - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Equity Research Analyst of Restaurants
