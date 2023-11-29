Nov 29, 2023 / NTS GMT

Jeff Bernstein - Barclays Bank PLC - Analyst



Excellent. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. My name is Jeff Bernstein, and I am the restaurant and foodservice distribution analyst here at Barclays. I'm also joined by my partner, Brandt Montour, who covers gaming, lodging and leisure. The two of us want to welcome you all to day one of our ninth annual Eat Sleep Play Conference and we've got a full two days for everybody. So hopefully you get good productive use of time.



We hope to make small talk in the halls between meetings, but with that said, we're excited on my team to have 10 restaurants and foodservice distribution companies with us over the next two days, including fireside chats on day one with the Shake Shack, BJ's, and First Watch and day two with US food and Jack-in-the-Box, Brinker, Pure Sushi, Dutch Bros have meetings only with Texas Roadhouse and Wingstop over the two-day period, and we actually have a fireside chat today at 12:30 PM with somebody who heads up the National Restaurant Association, so look forward to talking about a lot of topical issues in the industry