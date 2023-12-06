Dec 06, 2023 / 01:45PM GMT

Brian James Harbour - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate



Thank you. Morning, everyone. Welcome to the Second Day of our Consumer and Retail Conference. I'm Brian Harbour, cover restaurants and food distributors at Morgan Stanley and very excited to have the Shake Shack team to start us off today. Randy Garutti is CEO; Katie Fogertey is CFO. Thank you guys for being here.



Randall J. Garutti - Shake Shack Inc. - CEO & Director



Glad to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research AssociateMaybe just a bigger picture question to start. You've had a very busy year, of course, right? A lot of different initiatives going on. How would you kind of rate your progress overall on those? What do you think is has really stood out as most impactful this year?- Shake Shack Inc. - CEO & DirectorThank you. Yes. Look, it's been a really good year. We set out last year, end of last