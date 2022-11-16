Q3 2022 Membership Collective Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Membership Collective Group Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. Thomas Allen, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.



Thomas Glassbrooke Allen - Membership Collective Group Inc. - CFO



Thank you for joining us today to discuss the Membership Collective Group's Third Quarter 2022 financial results. My name is Thomas Allen, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer. I'm here this morning with Nick Jones, our Founder; and Andrew Carnie, our President and incoming CEO. Some of today's statements may be forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties including those discussed in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed today, November 16, 2022.



Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements if our views change. By now, you should have access