Jun 04, 2019 / 09:45AM GMT
Ben Van Beurden - Royal Dutch Shell plc - CEO & Director
Okay. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for joining us today and turning out in such great numbers. That's really very encouraging. And also, of course, a very warm welcome for those of you on the phone and on the Internet.
So today, I'm really looking forward to talking to you about the progress in our delivery of our 2020 outlook, but also the plans that we have for positioning Shell for the future of energy well into the 2020s and even beyond. But before we start, let's, first of all, take a close look at the disclaimer statement, which I'm sure you are getting very familiar by now.
So Jessica and I are going to start and update you on your company in a bit more detail, and Jessica will join me first in presenting to you the strategic and the financial framework outlook for Shell up to 2025, then we will have some presentations by the business directors, who are all here. We will then do a short high-level Q&A, which will be quite challenging with a room this full, but we will keep it quite short because, after
Royal Dutch Shell PLC Management Day - London Transcript
Jun 04, 2019 / 09:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...