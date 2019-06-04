Royal Dutch Shell PLC Management Day - London Transcript

Jun 04, 2019 / 09:45AM GMT

Ben Van Beurden - Royal Dutch Shell plc - CEO & Director



Okay. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for joining us today and turning out in such great numbers. That's really very encouraging. And also, of course, a very warm welcome for those of you on the phone and on the Internet.



So today, I'm really looking forward to talking to you about the progress in our delivery of our 2020 outlook, but also the plans that we have for positioning Shell for the future of energy well into the 2020s and even beyond. But before we start, let's, first of all, take a close look at the disclaimer statement, which I'm sure you are getting very familiar by now.



So Jessica and I are going to start and update you on your company in a bit more detail, and Jessica will join me first in presenting to you the strategic and the financial framework outlook for Shell up to 2025, then we will have some presentations by the business directors, who are all here. We will then do a short high-level Q&A, which will be quite challenging with a room this full, but we will keep it quite short because, after