Q3 2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Royal Dutch Shell 2020 Q3 live Q&A session.



Ben Van Beurden - Royal Dutch Shell plc - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Anna, and ladies and gentlemen, welcome, and thank you very much for joining us today. I really hope that you like the flexibility of being able to -- listening to the video of the results presentation ahead of this call. And please also provide your feedback to the IR team on this new format that we have for you.



But now it's a time to focus on questions and answers in this particular session. So let's, first of all, take another look at the disclaimer. And then before we move to questions, I actually would like to have a few key messages brought across.



First, the Shell of today is resilient. Our portfolio and our operations have shown remarkable resilience in incredibly challenging times. The measures that we took to preserve