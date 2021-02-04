Q4 2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Mr. Ben Van Beurden and Ms. Jessica Uhl.



Ben Van Beurden - Royal Dutch Shell plc - CEO & Director



Well, welcome, everyone. Well, as Jessica said in the presentation of our full year and Q4 results, 2020 was a tough year for Shell as, of course, it was for many others. And yet it was also a year of delivery. We delivered strong operational and safety performance as well as good financial results. And Jessica also highlighted the importance of the early and decisive actions that we took on costs as the storm of 2020 started gathering on the horizon.



2020 showed us that Shell has a resilient portfolio. It has steadfast people and a depth of capability that has seen us through in impressive style. And that is why we are confident. To have delivered strong cash flow at what we call the lowest depth of the commodity cycle means we can produce strong cash flow quarter after quarter