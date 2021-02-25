Feb 25, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Tjerk Huysinga - Royal Dutch Shell plc - EVP of IR



Thanks, all for joining this session, where we will look into detail at Shell's integrated business strategy. We will start with a presentation from Maarten Wetselaar, Shell Director for Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions; who is joined by Steve Hill, EVP, Shell Energy.



(technical difficulty)



I now hand over to Maarten and then later on to Steve for the Q&A.



Maarten Wetselaar - Royal Dutch Shell plc - Executive VP of Integrated Gas & New Energies



Yes. Good evening, good afternoon and good morning, everybody. Many thanks for joining our second session today, which is a Shell's focus session on the integrated gas business. Following Shell's overall strategy of day 2 weeks ago and the publication of our LNG outlook earlier today, I really look forward to an opportunity to talk about our business and our business strategy in a bit more detail.



For those who are not on the call earlier, my name is Maarten Wetselaar. I'm the Director for Integrated Gas, Renewables and