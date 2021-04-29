Apr 29, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation (Pre-Recorded)

Apr 29, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jessica R. Uhl

Royal Dutch Shell plc - CFO & Executive Director



=====================

Jessica R. Uhl - Royal Dutch Shell plc - CFO & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone, to our first quarter 2021 presentation. In 2020, we adapted to extraordinary circumstances. We took the decisive measures that were needed to create value today and set us up to create value tomorrow. And in February, at our strategy day, we presented our plans for the future and laid out our investment case.



So today, I will share how we are delivering on our strategy, while at the same time, delivering strong financial performance. And finally, I will highlight our commitment to transparency, as demonstrated in the various disclosures we made in the first quarter. Let me start with the delivery of our strategy. Our strategy called Powering Progress, seeks to continuously create value now and in the future for customers, society and shareholders.



