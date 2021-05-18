Royal Dutch Shell PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Charles O. Holliday - Royal Dutch Shell plc - Independent Chairman



(presentation)



Good morning. I'm Chad Holliday. I'm delighted to welcome you each to this 2021 Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc. I hope you enjoyed that opening video. Our last AGM was limited due to COVID, and we are all sadly still managing the challenges of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On behalf of the Board, we sincerely hope that you and your loved ones are staying safe, healthy. And for those of you who have lost loved ones, our deepest condolences.



Due to coronavirus restrictions, unfortunately, it's still not possible to return to our normal AGM format where we welcome the physical presence of our shareholders and enjoy engaging face-to-face. And what we hope is the next best alternative, we have embraced technology and introduced a hybrid meeting this year, providing a platform for shareholders to both vote and ask questions. The clear benefit of this is being able to welcome the participation of those shareholders who normally haven't been able to attend our AGMs in person.



With