Royal Dutch Shell PLC Upstream Strategy Event Transcript

May 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Wael Sawan - Qatar Shell GTL Ltd. - Chairman and MD



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and good afternoon to you all. I'm Wael Sawan, the Upstream Director at Shell, and I really appreciate you making the time to join us for this session for our Upstream strategy.



For those of you who don't know me, I joined Shell some 24 years ago as a Project Engineer, and I've had the opportunity since then to work in our Upstream, Downstream and our Integrated Gas Businesses. Before taking on my current role in 2019, I led the Deep Water business for 4 years. And before that, I had the opportunity to lead our businesses in Qatar.



Today, I'm joined by various members of the Upstream leadership team. Firstly, Sinead, the CFO of our Upstream business, will join me to discuss in more detail some of our broader upstream strategic elements that we introduced at our recent Strategy Day. We will also be joined by Paul, Gretchen and Zoe, who lead our Deep Water, Shales and Conventional Oil and Gas businesses, respectively, and who will update you on some of the exciting opportunities across our portfolio.

