Jessica R. Uhl - Shell plc - CFO & Executive Director



Welcome to our third quarter 2021 results presentation. Q3 has again shown the dynamic nature of energy markets, with demand and supply factors leading to strengthened oil and gas prices. At the same time, the world prepares for COP26 as we look to rebuild the energy system for a net-zero future. In this context, businesses with a strong strategy, competitive portfolio, distinct capabilities and solid delivery will thrive. Today, I will share how we are delivering on our strategy, how we are expanding our absolute emissions target as part of our net-zero ambition, and how in Q3, we continued to deliver strong results in dynamic market conditions.



Let me start with an update on how we are delivering on our Powering Progress strategy. We are moving at pace to become a net-zero emissions energy business,