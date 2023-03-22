Mar 22, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Presentation
Mar 22, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Edward D. Daniels
Shell plc - Strategy, Sustainability & Corporate Relations Director
* Laszlo Varro
* Tjerk Huysinga
Shell plc - EVP of IR
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Amy Wong
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Andres van der Linden
* Christopher Kuplent
BofA Securities, Research Division - Head of European Energy Equity Research
* Irene Himona
Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Equity Analyst
* Kevin Paul
* Lydia Rose Emma Rainforth
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Equity Analyst
* Martijn Rats
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD and Head of Oil Research
* Maurizio Carulli
* Michele Della Vigna
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Co-Head of European Equity Research & MD
* Oswald C. Clint
Shell PLC ESG Update Presentation Transcript
Mar 22, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...