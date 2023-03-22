Shell PLC ESG Update Presentation Transcript

Mar 22, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Presentation

Mar 22, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Edward D. Daniels

Shell plc - Strategy, Sustainability & Corporate Relations Director

* Laszlo Varro

* Tjerk Huysinga

Shell plc - EVP of IR



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Amy Wong

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Andres van der Linden

* Christopher Kuplent

BofA Securities, Research Division - Head of European Energy Equity Research

* Irene Himona

Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Equity Analyst

* Kevin Paul

* Lydia Rose Emma Rainforth

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Equity Analyst

* Martijn Rats

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD and Head of Oil Research

* Maurizio Carulli

* Michele Della Vigna

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Co-Head of European Equity Research & MD

* Oswald C. Clint

