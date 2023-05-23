Shell PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Andrew Mackenzie - Shell plc - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm Andrew MacKenzie, and I'm delighted to welcome each of you to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shell plc. It's a real pleasure to chair this year's AGM and a real honor to do so at our first AGM with our new CEO.



We've heard your point. You've made it several times over. If I would ask you to sit down, and so we can listen to the views of other members of our shareholder community who would like to listen to their views.



I have asked you to sit down so that we can hear from other people. If you're not prepared to sit down, well, then I would ask you to leave the meeting, please, so we can carry on and hear the views of others.



I have been listening to you for 5 minutes. Everybody else has been listening to you for 5 minutes. I ask you once more to sit down or a I will have to have you removed from the meeting. But you have said your peace many times, and we would now like you to sit down and listen to the views of others, please? We have a proper Annual General Meeting to construct, where we