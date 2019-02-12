Q4 2018 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Greetings, everyone. I am [Park Cheol Woo], the new Head of IR in this year. Thank you all for participating in today's earnings call. Let us now begin the 2018 business results presentation of Shinhan Financial Group. We have here with us at today's business presentation our CSO, [Park Woo Hyuk]; CFO, Yu Sung Hun; and Head of Finance, [Kim Tae Yeon].



We will first hear the 2018 full year business results presentation by our CFO, Yu Sung Hun, and then have a Q&A session.



Let me now invite our CFO, Yu Sung Hun, for the 2018 business results presentation.



Sung-Hun Yu - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - CFO & Head of IR



Greetings. I am Yu Sung Hun, the new CFO of Shinhan Financial Group from this year. I would first like to express my deepest gratitude to all the shareholders, investors, analysts and journalists from home and abroad who are participating in the 2018 full year business results presentation.



From now on, I would like to walk you through the 2018 full year business