Q4 2019 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Cheol Woo Park - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy Head of IR



Greetings, everyone. I am Park Cheol Woo, Head of IR. I would like to thank all the participants in our business results presentation and begin the 2019 Q4 earnings release. We have here with us our CFO, Yu Sunghun; CSO, Park Sunghun (sic) [Woo Hyuk]; and Kim Tae-yeon , Head of Finance. We will first start the 2019 business results presentation by our CFO, Yu Sunghun, and then have a Q&A session.



I would like to invite our CFO, Yu Sunghun, to deliver the 2019 business results presentation.



Sunghun Yu - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy President & CFO



Greetings. I am CFO, Yu Sunghung, heading the group finance from this year. First, I would like to thank all the shareholders, investors, analysts, and journalists in and out of Korea for participating in our 2019 business results presentation. I would like to walk you through the major highlights of Shinhan Financial Group's 2019 business results.



Please look at Page 3 of our material, and I would like to