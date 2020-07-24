Q2 2020 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Cheol Woo Park - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy Head of IR



Greetings. I am Park Cheol Woo, Head of IR. I would like to thank all the participants in our business results presentation and begin the Shinhan Financial Group 2020 First Half Earnings Release.



From Q1, we have been holding this website with only voice and without video to minimize the number of participants amidst the COVID situation. We ask for your understanding. We have here with us our CFO, Roh Yong-hoon; CSO, Park Sung-hyun; CRO, Bang Dong-kwon; and Head of the Finance Management Team, Kim Tae Youn.



We will first hear the 2020 first half business results presentation by CFO, Roh Yong-hoon, and then engage in a Q&A session.



I will now invite CFO, Roh Yong-hoon, to deliver the 2020 first half business results presentation.



Yong-hoon Roh - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy President & CFO



Greetings. I am Roh Yong-hoon, CFO of Shinhan Financial Group. Thank you for participating in the 2020 first half business results