Oct 27, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Cheol Woo Park - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy Head of IR
Greetings. I am Park Cheol Woo, in charge of IR. I would like to thank all participants in our business results presentation and begin the 2020 Q3 earnings release.
From Q1 of this year, we have been having this earnings call with only voice in order to have the minimum number of staff due to COVID-19. We ask for your understanding.
We have here with us our CFO, Roh Yong-hoon; CSO, Park Sung-hyun; CRO, Bang Dong-kwon; Head of Strategy Planning, [Kim Ji Woo]; and Head of Finance Management, Kim Tae Youn.
We will first hear the 2020 Q3 earnings presentation from CFO, Roh Yong-hoon, and then have a Q&A session. I would like to invite our CFO, Roh Yong-hoon, to walk us through the 2020 Q3 earnings.
Yong-hoon Roh - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy President & CFO
Greetings. I'm Shinhan Financial Group's CFO, Roh Yong-hoon. Thank you all for taking part in the 2020 Q3 earnings release.
With the weather turning cold, a second
Q3 2020 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...