Q3 2020 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Cheol Woo Park - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy Head of IR



Greetings. I am Park Cheol Woo, in charge of IR. I would like to thank all participants in our business results presentation and begin the 2020 Q3 earnings release.



From Q1 of this year, we have been having this earnings call with only voice in order to have the minimum number of staff due to COVID-19. We ask for your understanding.



We have here with us our CFO, Roh Yong-hoon; CSO, Park Sung-hyun; CRO, Bang Dong-kwon; Head of Strategy Planning, [Kim Ji Woo]; and Head of Finance Management, Kim Tae Youn.



We will first hear the 2020 Q3 earnings presentation from CFO, Roh Yong-hoon, and then have a Q&A session. I would like to invite our CFO, Roh Yong-hoon, to walk us through the 2020 Q3 earnings.



Yong-hoon Roh - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy President & CFO



Greetings. I'm Shinhan Financial Group's CFO, Roh Yong-hoon. Thank you all for taking part in the 2020 Q3 earnings release.



With the weather turning cold, a second