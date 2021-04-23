Q1 2021 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT

Cheol Woo Park - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



Greetings. I am Park Cheol Woo, in charge of IR. It is now April with beautiful spring weather. Thank you, everyone, for participating in today's earnings release. And from now on, we will begin the 2021 Q1 business results presentation.



From this quarter's earnings release, we are holding it earlier in the day so that the market can analyze our performance in more detail. We would like to ask institutional investors and individual investors for your keen interest.



We have here with us at the earnings presentation our CFO, Roh Yong-hoon; CMO, Heo Young-taeg; CSSO, Park Sung-hyun; and CRO, Dong-kwon Bang.



First, CFO, Roh Yong-hoon, will walk us through the 2021 Q1 business results and then engage in a Q&A session with you. I would like to invite CFO, Roh Yong-hoon, for 2021 Q1 earnings presentation.



Yong-hoon Roh - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy President & CFO



Greetings. I am Shinhan Financial Group's CFO, Roh Yong-hoon. Thank you,