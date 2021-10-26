Q3 2021 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Cheol Woo Park - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



(technical difficulty)



We will now begin Shinhan Financial Group 2021 Q3 Business Results Presentation. We have here with us Group CMO, Heo Young-taeg; Group CDO, Lee Seong-Yong, Head of Shinhan DS; Group CFO, Roh Yong-hoon; Group CSSO, Park Sung-hyun; and Group CRO, Bang Dong-kwon.



We will first hear CFO Roh Yong-hoon's presentation on 2021 Q3 business results and then engage in a Q&A session. I would like to invite CFO Roh Yong-hoon to cover 2021 Q3 business results.



Yong-hoon Roh - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy President & CFO



Greetings. I am Shinhan Financial Group CFO, Roh Yong-hoon. Thank you for participating in our 2021