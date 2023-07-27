Q2 2023 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Cheol Woo Park - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



Good afternoon. I'm Cheol Woo Park, Head of IR. It's my sincere appreciation to you for participating in Shinhan Financial Group earnings presentation for Q2 2023. Before moving on to today's presentation, allow me to make some announcement for housekeeping.



The earnings presentation of Shinhan Financial Group is taking place through the group's digital platform, the YouTube channel and Zoom app. The YouTube Live Channel is only available in Korean and Q&A is not available. Therefore, if you have -- if you wish to have an English view or participate in the Q&A, please join through Zoom. Please refer to our website, shinhangroup.com for detailed information for access.



From now on, we will start the earnings presentation of Shinhan Financial Group for Q2 2023. For today's earnings release, the group CFO, Lee Taekyung; CRO, Dong Kwon Bang; Group CEO, Myoung Hee Kim will be the main presenters. In addition, we are also joined by Shinhan Bank CFO, Kim Ki Heung; Shinhan Card CFO, Nam-Jun Kim; Shinhan Investment and