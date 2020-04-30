Apr 30, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. I would like to remind everyone that this meeting is being recorded.



I will now turn the presentation over to Douglas M. Pasquale, Chairman of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Mr. Pasquale, please go ahead.



Douglas M. Pasquale - Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc., which I now call to order at just shortly after 2:00 p.m. on April 30.



John Arabia is our President and Chief Executive Officer, and he will preside over today's stockholders meeting. I'm pleased to introduce John.



John V. Arabia - Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Doug, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I would now like to introduce the remaining members and nominee of the Board of Directors who are present today: W. Blake Baird;