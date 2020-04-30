Apr 30, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. I would like to remind everyone that this meeting is being recorded.
I will now turn the presentation over to Douglas M. Pasquale, Chairman of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Mr. Pasquale, please go ahead.
Douglas M. Pasquale - Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc., which I now call to order at just shortly after 2:00 p.m. on April 30.
John Arabia is our President and Chief Executive Officer, and he will preside over today's stockholders meeting. I'm pleased to introduce John.
John V. Arabia - Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Doug, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I would now like to introduce the remaining members and nominee of the Board of Directors who are present today: W. Blake Baird;
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Apr 30, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...